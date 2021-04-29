$6 million trucking facility rolls into Gary

"It's a very good location with great highway access," he said. "It's the gateway into the area here. We wanted to something that would attract local business, people who want one truck to park safely, while going after national business. For example if UPS were to come here and they needed 500 spots that would mean 500 potential jobs for Gary residents."

Companies or individuals can lease any of the 571 semitrailer parking spots month to month. The idea is that a logistics company or owner-operator leave their truck or trucks in the monitored, restricted-access lot that's guarded 24/7. They leave their car parked there when taking the truck out to run a load, and return to pick up their car and go home when they come back, then leaving the semitrailer in the lot.

Only 471 parking spaces remain after DriveCo CDL Learning Center leased 100. The trucking school was forced out of its existing location in Gary, so it's relocating to the new Transport Properties facility in Miller, where it plans to build a 4,000-square-foot office and classroom building.

"They're going to provide job training over here," McCahill said. "The hope is that after they get their training and CDL they will then come park over here."