62nd annual Chesterton Art Fair canceled over coronavirus
Chesterton's Dogwood Park is home to the Chesterton Art Fair that was canceled this year.

 John Luke/The Times

One of the Duneland's biggest outdoor arts festivals was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that's now killed more than 100,000 Americans.

The Chesterton Art Center canceled the 62nd annual Chesterton Art Fair that would have taken place the weekend of Aug. 1 at Dogwood Park in Chesterton. Thousands typically flock to the event to see the art on display and often take some back home.

"The health and safety of the artists, volunteers, community, and patrons are at the forefront of this decision," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Ensuring social distancing for the possible 3,000 to 7,000 visitors would be a daunting task, and a very necessary one this year. The board of directors made the decision to not risk anyone’s health."

More than 90 fine artists from across the country take part in the Chesterton Art Fair on the first weekend in August every year. The annual event also features live music, food and family fun.

The next Chesterton Art Fair will take place on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 in 2021.

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton is soliciting donations to support its programming, which includes monthly exhibits, art classes for kids and adults, a member's gallery and a gift shop.

"The Art Fair is the largest fundraiser for the Chesterton Art Center, a not for profit arts organization bringing the arts to the Duneland community for over 59 years," The Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The cancelation of the Art Fair is a crushing blow to the Art Center’s budget. The Art Center hopes to reopen to the public sometime this summer. Meanwhile, plans are taking shape to offer online classes for children and adults and an online catalog of members work available for sale with curbside pickup if requested."

People can help out by signing up for classes, buying classes as gifts for their kids or others, becoming members, or making charitable donations online at chestertonart.com or sending a check to the CAC at 115 S. 4th Street, Chesterton, IN 46304.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

