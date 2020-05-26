62nd annual Chesterton Art Fair canceled over coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One of the Duneland's biggest outdoor arts festivals was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic that's now killed more than 100,000 Americans.

The Chesterton Art Center canceled the 62nd annual Chesterton Art Fair that would have taken place the weekend of Aug. 1 at Dogwood Park in Chesterton. Thousands typically flock to the event to see the art on display and often take some back home.

"The health and safety of the artists, volunteers, community, and patrons are at the forefront of this decision," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "Ensuring social distancing for the possible 3,000 to 7,000 visitors would be a daunting task, and a very necessary one this year. The board of directors made the decision to not risk anyone’s health."

More than 90 fine artists from across the country take part in the Chesterton Art Fair on the first weekend in August every year. The annual event also features live music, food and family fun.

The next Chesterton Art Fair will take place on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 in 2021.

The Chesterton Art Center at 115 S. 4th St. in Chesterton is soliciting donations to support its programming, which includes monthly exhibits, art classes for kids and adults, a member's gallery and a gift shop.