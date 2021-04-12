7-Eleven plans LaPorte store

LAPORTE — A different looking 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store will be going up soon.

The location might be a good way to gauge public perception of the new design, because of the volume of traffic passing the new store once built.

The 7-Eleven will be at Pine Lake and Truesdell avenues, one of the busiest intersections in the city.

“It’s really a cool design for the building and it’ll sit very nicely on the site,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

The long-established chain store will replace Spoor’s Auto Sales, which has been on the property for 30-years or more.

Tom Casey, the city’s director of planning and development, said construction of the 7-Eleven will begin following demolition of the old building, which should begin in early May.

Casey said he asked for the new 7-Eleven design, used sparingly so far, to complement the aesthetics of the city’s lakes and other aspects of nature.

Casey also said the store will add to the changing landscape of the area brought on by development across the street at New Porte Landing, a former industrial site that’s been cleaned up.