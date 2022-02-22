$80 million project envisioned for Michigan City South Shore station area

MICHIGAN CITY — One of the premier sites along the South Shore Line now has a development plan, with the announcement Tuesday of an agreement among Michigan City, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District and Flaherty & Collins Properties for an $80 million mixed-use development to fill the city block that includes the South Shore's 11th Street station.

The plan, with the placeholder name 11th Street Central, includes a new train station, 208 luxury residential apartment homes in a 12-story high rise, over 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a 558-space parking garage.

According to the agreement, Flaherty & Collins will develop the block bounded by 10th and 11th streets on the north and south and Franklin and Pine streets on the west and east.

“Fasten your seat belts,” said Mayor Duane Parry in the city's announcement. “We are catapulting Michigan City through the present, right into the future. Get ready, this partnership is driving the future of Northwest Indiana.”

The project comes in conjunction with the South Shore Line's Double Track project, which will move the commuter railroad's tracks to the side of city streets, close some street crossings and add a second set of tracks to single-track territory between the city and Gary. The South Shore projects quicker and more frequent trips to and from Chicago will more than triple its daily ridership out of Michigan City after the $649 million Double Track project is completed.

“Time to the job market is what matters to our commuters,” South Shore President Michael Noland said in Wednesday's announcement. “The Double Track improvements will make Michigan City an easy 67-minute commute from downtown Chicago."

Main View.jpg A rendering shows a street view of the 11th Street Central development in the block bounded by 10th, 11th, Franklin and Pine streets in Michig…

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority is the local fiscal agent for the project and was instrumental in securing funding from local, state and federal sources for both Double Track and the West Lake Corridor commuter railroad extension through Hammond and Munster. The RDA is currently creating Transit Development Districts to support growth in areas surrounding train stations.

“Between Munster, Hammond and now Michigan City, more than $250 million worth of development projects have already been announced, and that’s with the official start of construction still a month away," RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller said.

The 11th Street Central project is being undertaken as a joint development, as defined by the Federal Transit Administration. The arrangement allows the private developer to undertake public responsibilities, in this case, construction of a train station and garage to NICTD standards. NICTD is committing $16 million to the joint project, which will include the first parking garage along the South Shore Line.

Flaherty & Collins Properties Vice President Brian Prince said the project will have an estimated $150 million economic impact in its first five years.

“This project will be huge for the Region, attract and keep young professionals in Michigan City, and make it more attractive for existing employers and potential new employers,” he said.

Flaherty & Collins is headquartered in Indianapolis and does business in seven states. It is currently engaged in the $35 million The Banks apartment project in LaPorte.

Michigan City had issued a request for proposals for the 11th Street site last September. Flaherty & Collins proposal was selected unanimously by a review committee that included public- and private-sector leaders and residents of Michigan City.

The project aims to break ground in the summer of 2023 and have the new transit station open by May 2024, with apartments complete by spring of 2025. The Double Track project is currently underway, with the former 11th Street station having closed last spring. The South Shore expects the project to be completed in early 2024.

