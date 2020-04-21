80% of Hoosier small businesses still waiting on Paycheck Protection Program loans

"These survey results come as no surprise to me. I’ve been talking with small business owners every day, all day long and I can count on one hand the number who have actually received the funding they applied for," NFIB State Director in Indiana Barbara Quandt said.

Jason Smith, who owns M&M Car Care in Merrillville and Schererville, is trying to keep his 11 employees on the payroll at a time when revenue dropped 80%, but said the federal government has been slow to help.

His bank did not have a relationship with the U.S. Small Business Administration so he turned to three others to try to get a PPP loan. But after several days, he was told to go back to his original bank, putting him days behind thousands of other small business owners.

He looked to refinance his home to cut personal expenses to keep his business going during the COVID-19 lockdown, but the bank backed out at the last minute.

“I’ve had the most frustrating experience," Smith said. "I’m doing everything I can to keep my employees, but the federal government has been very slow to respond and I’m financially drained. It’s been a strain not only on me but my family. I’m desperate. I don’t want to lose anyone but if I don’t get help very soon I don’t know if I can keep everyone."