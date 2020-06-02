80% of Hoosiers wary about seeking health care during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A recent study found eight out of 10 Hoosiers are concerned about seeking health care at hospitals and other health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic, which portends a slow recovery for the healthcare industry.

Though emergency departments in Northwest Indiana and across the nation have been slammed with coronavirus cases, health care providers have suffered nationally and even laid workers off when executive orders across the country temporarily halted profit-driving elective surgeries and patients stayed away for fear for contracting the virus.

In April, the health care industry cut 1.4 million jobs nationwide as a result of fewer elective and routine procedures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The biggest question clouding the sector's financial future is how long patients will remain wary.

Carmichael & Company, healthcare consultants, and Indianapolis-based marketing firm CVR surveyed 700 Hoosiers about their COVID-19 awareness and fears about seeking care from everywhere from hospitals to doctor's offices. About one-third surveyed said they were apprehensive about even seeking care at pharmacy clinics, free-standing surgery centers and even physician offices.