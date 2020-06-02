80% of Hoosiers wary about seeking health care during COVID-19 pandemic

A recent study found eight out of 10 Hoosiers are concerned about seeking health care at hospitals and other health care providers during the coronavirus pandemic, which portends a slow recovery for the healthcare industry.
Though emergency departments in Northwest Indiana and across the nation have been slammed with coronavirus cases, health care providers have suffered nationally and even laid workers off when executive orders across the country temporarily halted profit-driving elective surgeries and patients stayed away for fear for contracting the virus.
In April, the health care industry cut 1.4 million jobs nationwide as a result of fewer elective and routine procedures, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The biggest question clouding the sector's financial future is how long patients will remain wary.
Carmichael & Company, healthcare consultants, and Indianapolis-based marketing firm CVR surveyed 700 Hoosiers about their COVID-19 awareness and fears about seeking care from everywhere from hospitals to doctor's offices. About one-third surveyed said they were apprehensive about even seeking care at pharmacy clinics, free-standing surgery centers and even physician offices.
“Health care providers can’t assume patients will immediately return to pre-COVID-19 behaviors when it comes to their health,” said Julie Carmichael, president of Carmichael & Company, an Indianapolis-based health strategy firm. “While a small percentage will, it will take a well-designed and executed comprehensive safety communication strategy to assure existing and new patients. Building patient confidence is not only important from a business perspective, but it is critical for the long-term health of Indiana communities.”
Though 40% said they would seek life-saving treatment at a emergency department at a hospital, about 50% said they would hesitate and 8% even said they would try to handle the medical situation on their own.
“The survey confirmed that implementing both safe-practice communications and behaviors within the care environment are important,” said Kevin Flynn, President and CEO of CVR. “Hoosiers want to hear and see proof about safe practices. This goes beyond just posting safe COVID-19 policies on the front door of offices.”
