88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, one of Chicago area's first, coming down to be replaced with new restaurant

A gleaming white fortress with turrets has been encamped at the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and 119th Street in Whiting for the better part of a century.

White Castle, 1879 Indianapolis Blvd., has guarded the downtown commercial district for 88 years. It's been a place people have stopped to grab a sack of sliders on their way to or from Chicago, the Lake Michigan lakefront or the BP Whiting Refinery.

One of the first White Castles built in the greater Chicago area, the small wedge-shaped building resembles a castle on the outside and a diner on the inside, with a row of booths crammed into a shotgun space. It's so historic that it's been the subject of an exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Museum and been featured on a series of commemorative postcards.

Open 24/7 with beckoning neon and big glass windows, it bears a passing resemblance to the downtown diner in Edward Hopper's "Nighthawks." Over the decades, many have stumbled in after a night of revelry on 119th Street or passed through the drive-thru after a long shift at the refinery for the small, square, steamed burgers that originally cost a nickel.

Now the landmark White Castle is coming down to be replaced with a newer, larger, more modern version.

"Naturally, I feel bad because for us, it's a historical building here in Whiting and I hate to see it replaced," museum Director Gayle Kosalko said. "I'd like to see something done with the enamel walls, maybe a small historic type of marker that gives some of our White Castle history."

The White Castle originally opened in 1935 as Whiting No. 1 just 14 years after White Castle was founded. It was later dubbed No. 30 after it was lumped in with the Chicago restaurants.

"I believe it was the second one built in the Chicagoland area," she said. "For the longest time, it was truly a destination restaurant because Whiting was the only one that had a White Castle."

White Castles have since spread across Northwest Indiana and become a staple associated with the Region, one that college students and expatriates often visit when returning home.

"Everybody in this city, I imagine, has their own little story about White Castle," Kosalko said. "That and the park were the first two places you went when you came back home to Whiting. We’re happy, of course, that White Castle will continue to be here, but we will miss the original look ... as Whiting is the last of the original white enamel buildings."

White Castle was the first fast-food burger chain in the country. The Columbus-based chain originally spread at a time when food hygiene standards varied and eating out could be a risk.

"The whole idea of the white enamel buildings was to put across the ideas of cleanliness and sanitation," Kosalko said. "Hamburger was kind of a mystery meat in the 1920s and housewives didn’t trust it, so White Castle wanted to stress their sanitation."

The Whiting White Castle was originally a small square castle with an enamel facade and turrets inspired by Water Tower Place in Chicago. It was later expanded to fill the V-shaped parcel at the busy intersection, like a much smaller version of the famed Flatiron Building in New York City. A drive-thru was added, but it was always a place people could walk to.

"Drive-thrus are important to today’s businesses, whether it be a bank, a pharmacy or, sadly, a place like White Castle," she said. "We all want convenience but, by having it, we definitely are losing the charm."

White Castle has long talked about replacing the Whiting restaurant, for at least a decade or so, said Tom Dabertin, vice president of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.

"As you know, there are a lot of memories tied to the current facility, and like anything that has an emotional attachment, some stories are true and others are not," he said. "The building was extensively renovated in the late 1960s. I remember that project as I was born in 1960.

"They added bathrooms for example, but you had to be buzzed in to use them, so everyone knew your business. The facility has been updated several times since, including adding a drive-thru, which I think was added in the late 1980s."

The building has been the subject of much speculation over the years. One diner, for instance, claimed to set a record by wolfing down 23 burgers in a single sitting there.

"There are all kinds of rumors of famous folks stopping by, but I can confirm only two of those stories. I remember during the famous Council Wars, Ed 'Fast Eddie' Vrdolyak would show up late night there and have his Chicago Police Department bodyguards with him but still have to stand in line like everyone else," Dabertin said. "I was also told by Jessie Owens' daughter that her father used to go to Whiting to get White Castle hamburgers. Now mind you, I have lived there all my life, and I have heard stories of all kinds of other celebrities being seen at White Castle, but I can’t vouch for those stories."

It's one of the oldest White Castles in Indiana, built around the same time as a now-defunct White Castle in downtown Indianapolis and another in Fort Wayne, Dabertin said.

The building was named No. 1 and then No. 30 because White Castle had a numbering system at the time when it opened restaurants in a particular city, Vice President Jamie Richardson said. It is believed to be one of the first 100 White Castle restaurants in the country.

White Castle plans to honor its history with a historic marker on the site and a mural in the dining room of the new restaurant just north of it.

"It will be a nice tribute to all the memories people have," Richardson said. "We're working with a local artist on the dining room and making good progress."

It also plans to donate keepsakes to be displayed at the local history museum.

"We know it's part of the heritage," he said. "That specific building was a place where people celebrated and fell in love before getting married."

The Whiting White Castle had the chain's original design and was one of the few left standing in the country.

"It probably fully depreciated by 1950," he said. "It was extraordinary that the building lasted that long. We're building a new building out of a desire to continue to serve the community and invest in what's next to serve as many people as possible."

The building will be razed and replaced with an outdoor patio, which will be fenced off because of all the traffic passing by.

The new 2,800-square-foot White Castle restaurant just north on Indianapolis Boulevard is likely to employ 25 to 35 people.

"Anytime something is more than 85 years old it becomes harder and harder to fix," Richardson said. "We want to continue to serve our neighbors and friends in Whiting."