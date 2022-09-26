$9.85 million grant pays for improvements at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor

A $9.85 million federal FASTLANE grant is paying for improvements at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, including new infrastructure at Berth 15.

The federal funding is going to an east-west rail connection between a new west rail yard and the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County. The construction of a dedicated south rail connection is now underway.

It's part of $20 million total of infrastructure projects underway at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, which is run by the quasi-governmental Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana. Improvements at Berth 15 were finished in May, creating an area where cargo from rail cars can be loaded and unloaded from the port's roll-on/roll-off dock.

The Ports of Indiana is building a 2.3-acre cargo terminal with multimodal connections that allow it to transfer cargo between ships, trains, trucks and barges. It's also building out 4.4 more miles of rail, adding to its 14-mile rail network.

Last year, the port in Portage and Burns Harbor finished construction of two new rail yards. It added rail storage for 165 rail cars, can now accommodate a 90-car unit train and can handle rail car switching within the port.

It also extended a retaining wall and made other improvements to the west dock, including paving a dock apron to create another 1,200 feet of dock space.

The project also includes a six-acre truck marshaling yard that's expected to relieve congestion along port roads by giving truckers somewhere to wait while picking up cargo.

The port moves large cargo, including 75 international ships, known as salties, that enter the Great Lakes through the St. Lawrence Seaway; 450 barges; 10,000 railcars and 325,000 trucks.