'A Christmas Story' exhibit to host Mommy’s Little Piggy eating contest

HAMMOND — Kids of all ages and adults will get a chance to demonstrate "how the piggies eat" at the "'A Christmas Story' Comes Home" exhibit Saturday in Hammond.

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority will host the mashed potato eating contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corinne Drive in Hammond.

It's a tribute to a classic scene in "A Christmas Story," the holiday classic that plays around the clock on cable during Christmas and that was penned by Hammond native Jean Shepherd.

"In a classic scene from the film, Mrs. Parker devises a plan to ensure an uncooperative Randy finishes his supper, and much to Mr. Parker’s dismay, she asks Randy to show her 'how the piggies eat' and soon he is giggling and devouring his potatoes face first," the SSCVA said in a news release.

People of all ages can compete to see who can eat the most mashed potatoes the quickest.

The age groups 4-7, 8-12 and 13-17 will race to see who can finish a plate of mashed potatoes the quickest. The winner of the 18+ category must eat the most plates of mashed potatoes in three minutes.

The winners from each age group will get prizes.

People also can check out the exhibit, which features department store displays recreating classic scenes from the semi-autobiographical movie about Shepherd's experiences growing up in Hammond before he became a well-known radio host, author and television personality.

Competitors can register online in advance at AChristmasStoryComesHome.com and check in at 9:30 a.m.

It's free, but the SSCVA is asking for donations of canned or nonperishable food to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

For more information, visit AChristmasStoryComesHome.com or call 219-989-7770.