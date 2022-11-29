'A Christmas Story' house up for sale

The home where Ralphie battled that black-hearted scoundrel Black Bart, the Old Man ignited the landmark leg lamp — a major award! — in the living room window and the Bumpus hounds made short work of his beloved Christmas turkey is now for sale.

Hammond native Jean Shepherd set the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" in Hohman, a lightly fictionalized version of his hometown named after its main drag of Hohman Avenue that runs through downtown.

But the movie that became a beloved tradition due to it playing on a 24/7 loop on TBS and TNT was largely filmed in Cleveland, a similarly blue-collar and ethnic Rust Belt enclave similar to the Region Shepherd grew up in the 1920s and 1930s.

The house where much of the movie was filmed in Cleveland, which has grown into one of Northeast Ohio's biggest tourist attractions, has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors since owner Brian Jones invested $400,000 to restore it and opened it to the public in 2006.

Jones has now listed the restored "A Christmas Story" home, which has a view of the Cleveland Works steel mill on the Cuyahoga River.

"You’re looking at pretty much the most natural, holiday-themed house and museum in the world. And now, it can be all yours," the listing states. "Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you’ll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film. The gem of the lot is the main house, located in Cleveland, Ohio at 3159 W. 11th street, 44109."

The campus spans 1.3 acres with five buildings and seven parcels. It also encompasses two public parking lots and a private parking lot. Two empty lots leave room for future expansion.

The property includes a museum that displays toys from the Higbee’s window, the chalkboard from Miss Shields’ classroom, Randy's snowsuit and the family car that inspired the line, "Some men are Baptists, others Catholics. My father was an Oldsmobile man." It of course has a gift shop that sells movie memorabilia like the Major Award Leg Lamp.

"Just one hop, one skip and one jump away is The Museum," the listing states. "Like the name implies, The Museum features the largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the scenes photos and other items from the movie. The detached garage is home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck just like the one featured in the film."

Anyone who's interested in owning a repository of "A Christmas Story" history that packs them in every Christmas season should inquire.

"Detailed information about the assets will be shared only with qualified buyers under confidentiality agreements," spokeswoman Kristin Pohlig said.

The house is open year-round for public tours and overnight stays. It often draws lines during the busy holiday season when people flock there for a firsthand taste of the movie magic.

It will remain open and run as normal this holiday season and going forward while the property is being marketed to prospective buyers. All tickets and hotel reservations will continue to be honored.

In the classic 1983 film directed by Bob Clark and featuring a voiceover from Shepherd as an adult Ralphie, the house stood in for Shepherd's childhood home on Cleveland Street in Hammond. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority has been interested over the years in acquiring it to turn it into a tourist attraction, but it remains privately owned and occupied by a family.

The SSCVA's Indiana Welcome Center off the Borman Expressway in Hammond instead displays department store windows with scenes from the movie in its annual "A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit.

Shepherd wrote in "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" about longingly peering through the window at toys and seeing Santa at the bygone Goldblatt's in downtown Hammond but the scenes in the movie were filmed at the Higbee's in downtown Cleveland, which is now a casino.

Much of the movie was shot at the house where Ralphie became disillusioned by a crummy ad for Ovaltine, was forced to dress like a deranged Easter Bunny and often expressed his wish for an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time" despite adults' protestations that he would shoot his eye out."

The property is being marketed by REAG and Hoff & Leigh listing agent Chad Whitmer.

For more information, visit www.achristmasstoryhouse.com/forsale.