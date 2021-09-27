A clear vision: Megan Mellis has created a career as a health care administrator

She described herself as "once I have a clear vision and goal, I am relentless in achieving it." She credits her mother, Patty McGovern, as being the inspiration for her ambition saying McGovern, a single mom, raised her and her brother while working two jobs most of the time.

"I can remember the exhaustion on her face when she would come home from waitressing. I never remember her ever complaining though. She has always been my role model, and I will always admire her tenacity. Being a working mother of two kids now myself, I look back and wonder how she did it."

Mellis credits her husband Danny's support with making it possible to balance life and work. Still, the pandemic added challenges that forced a change of plan when her children's day care closes because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I have had to pivot my plans many times and adapt to working from home with them. Murphy and Max have certainly left a lasting impression in many Zoom meetings."