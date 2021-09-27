A clear vision: Megan Mellis has created a career as a health care administrator

Megan Mellis, 36, started life after high school intending to be an elementary school teacher. That all changed when the Illinois native got a job at the front desk with Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana while in college at Purdue Calumet.
Mellis was promoted several times to different positions, with each promotion exposing her to another facet of the organization and helping her develop her administrative skills. It also helped her develop a passion for the health care industry. The prospective elementary teacher had a new career goal.
She's been with Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana for 16 years, the last six as the practice administrator and director of marketing and business development, overseeing the entire operation.
Orthopedic Specialists has 10 providers and two locations, and Mellis works directly under the board of directors, which is made up of the physician owners.
"Aside from managing the day-to-day operations, I am responsible for community outreach, marketing and physician recruiting," she said. "Recruiting top-tiered talent has played a significant role in our continued success as a private practice. We are continuously recognized both nationally and internationally for our minimally invasive surgical techniques and have been named The Times best orthopedic practice for over a decade."
She described herself as "once I have a clear vision and goal, I am relentless in achieving it." She credits her mother, Patty McGovern, as being the inspiration for her ambition saying McGovern, a single mom, raised her and her brother while working two jobs most of the time.
"I can remember the exhaustion on her face when she would come home from waitressing. I never remember her ever complaining though. She has always been my role model, and I will always admire her tenacity. Being a working mother of two kids now myself, I look back and wonder how she did it."
Mellis credits her husband Danny's support with making it possible to balance life and work. Still, the pandemic added challenges that forced a change of plan when her children's day care closes because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I have had to pivot my plans many times and adapt to working from home with them. Murphy and Max have certainly left a lasting impression in many Zoom meetings."
Dr. Nitin Khanna, orthopedic spine surgeon at the practice, said of Mellis, "(She) exemplifies leadership and toughness. She has developed a flat organization structure that allows every employee to have a voice while still allowing for growth and accountability. She is a great listener and is always willing to accept responsibility for her decisions. As an organization, we are extremely proud that she is being acknowledged with this achievement."
Although born in Oak Lawn, Illinois, Mellis was raised in Cedar Lake and graduated from Hanover Central High School. She continues to live in Cedar Lake, calling herself "a small town girl at heart," but said she hopes to live on a lake somewhere someday.
In the meantime, she said she's "deeply rooted in my community, and I am excited to raise my kids here."
Of her job, Mellis said, "Being able to be in this position, at this level, at this age, has been incredible. I am grateful for the tremendous opportunities I have had to learn and grow with the organization. Sitting at the head of the board table with a group of surgeons hasn't always come naturally. However, I can't imagine it any other way now."
"Being able to be in this position, at this level, at this age, has been incredible. I am grateful for the tremendous opportunities I have had to learn and grow with the organization."