A foundation in family

To get to the top of the business world, sometimes you've got to dig deep, and Ziese & Sons Excavating really knows how to make the earth move under their feet.
After nearly 50 years in the excavation business, the company was chosen this year for induction into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Kenneth R. Ziese said the company was started in the early 1970s by his dad, Kenneth D., and mom Jean. The elder Ziese was a full-time electrician, and the couple also operated a hobby farm on their 15-acre property in Crown Point, with a few head of cattle. But Ziese was looking for something else to do.
"He liked heavy equipment, so he decided to do excavating," the younger Ziese said. "He was always working, and, eventually, decided something had to go. He stuck with the excavating and electrical work. My brother Zach and I were in high school by that time, and we helped out."
Both boys went off to other things for a while, Zach to work for others and Ken to college at Purdue and Valpo Tech, but they returned to help their dad grow the business, getting involved in more new residential construction, ranging from digging basements and sewers to septic systems and driveways and anything else needed for a home.
The senior Ziese was taking summers off from his busy electrical work to concentrate on excavating, and then he decided to take early retirement after 30 years as an electrician and just do excavating in the mid 1980s.
Ken finally joined his father and brother full-time in the business in 1988 after working electronics for a while. He said he did so after Zach talked to him about doing the estimating work for jobs.
"I like the equipment, so I like running the bulldozer," Ken said. "I spent my senior year in high school with a shovel in my hand, digging drainage around homes and carrying dirt and stone in and out of houses. I spent many hours on the business end of a shovel, so, when I came back, I did most of the work on a machine."
The company went union in 1991, joining the operating engineers, to make it easier to get commercial jobs. It also helped in getting insurance and other benefits.
The business started with mom, dad, two sons and a dump truck, which Jean often drove to pick up materials like stone, which she would haul to the job site during the day for her husband to spread appropriately in the evenings. Over time, the business has grown to 47 employees, including other family members from the third generation, with about 10 trucks and 50 different machines for moving earth.
They still are located on the original family farm in Crown Point, but it has grown from 15 acres to 40. They now use computers for modeling jobs and calculating how much dirt must be removed from a site. Most jobs have a family member on site overseeing work.
Zach Ziese, who is company president while Ken is vice president and Jean is secretary (the elder Ken passed away three years ago), is in charge of most of the underground work, while a nephew, Bob, oversees sewer and directional boring jobs.
"We've never grown rapidly," Zach said. "We made sure we didn't over-extend ourselves to make sure we weren't affected by the weather or downturns in the economy. In the mid-1980s we started going after more commercial work and higher ticket items. We try to be diverse and work in all markets so, when one slows, the others will keep going."
Among the big jobs done by the Zieses are the Strack & Van Til plaza in Crown Point and the new Franciscan hospital. Ken said the company had to dig a two-acre foundation 22 feet deep for the hospital, removing about 250,000 cubic yards of dirt.
Vern Sikora, retired contractor of Keilman and Sikora, worked with the Ziese family for about 22 years. "They're honest people and they do good work. They've done a lot of things for the towns in the area, and they give back to the community."
Retired landscaping business owner Dave Hubinger praised the family, whom he has known and worked with for more than 40 years, saying, "I know they do good work. They've been in business a long time and they do the job right. And I've been around long enough to know schlocky work."
Of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Zach Ziese said, "Still not sure what it all means or how we ended up there, but it's an honor. It's been a lot of long days and short nights, but I enjoy it. Normally I'm with the sewer crew, and it's still as close to fun as it ever was."
His brother said, “We are making a legacy for the next generation, and the biggest part is seeing the kids get involved. It’s been an interesting life, and I still enjoy going to work.”