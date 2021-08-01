A foundation in family

To get to the top of the business world, sometimes you've got to dig deep, and Ziese & Sons Excavating really knows how to make the earth move under their feet.

After nearly 50 years in the excavation business, the company was chosen this year for induction into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.

Kenneth R. Ziese said the company was started in the early 1970s by his dad, Kenneth D., and mom Jean. The elder Ziese was a full-time electrician, and the couple also operated a hobby farm on their 15-acre property in Crown Point, with a few head of cattle. But Ziese was looking for something else to do.

"He liked heavy equipment, so he decided to do excavating," the younger Ziese said. "He was always working, and, eventually, decided something had to go. He stuck with the excavating and electrical work. My brother Zach and I were in high school by that time, and we helped out."

Both boys went off to other things for a while, Zach to work for others and Ken to college at Purdue and Valpo Tech, but they returned to help their dad grow the business, getting involved in more new residential construction, ranging from digging basements and sewers to septic systems and driveways and anything else needed for a home.