A healthy vision: Dr. Jeni Kohn leads a team with a focus on patients' well-being

“We have an amazing leadership team that has really allowed our company to continue to grow,” Kohn said. “They’re amazing at what they do and really uphold the culture while creating a great place to work.”

While she still sees patients part-time, Kohn said she likes the challenge of carrying out the duties of a chief operations officer in the company.

“It wasn’t something I ever thought about, but practice management is really challenging and I really enjoy it,” she said.

Her role in ensuring the best patient care extends beyond the walls of the practice, however.

As a trustee on the Indiana Optometric Association board, Kohn advocates for the health and safety of patients. She also advocates for the legislative rights of optometrists as a member of the Federal Advocacy Committee with the American Optometric Association.

“In optometry, we have to fight for the right to prescribe different medications and to do different procedures, and we want to make sure our patients have the most up-to-date level of care possible,” Kohn said.

In her advocacy work, she works with state and federal legislators to educate them on how their decisions impact patients in the Hoosier state, as well as across the country.