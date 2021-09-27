A healthy vision: Dr. Jeni Kohn leads a team with a focus on patients' well-being

Dr. Jeni Kohn likes to fondly say that she began her career with Moses EyeCare Centers the moment she was born.
Her father, Dr. Robert Moses, founded the practice in 1975, and she recalls as a child spending many days in what felt like her second home.
“Every time my dad got new equipment, we were brought in to practice on it,” she said. “Growing up, he always needed extra hands filing and helping around the office.”
Now 39, Kohn is an optometrist herself with Moses EyeCare, which has put the “family” into “family practice.” Both of her brothers also work for the company — one as an optometrist and the other handling accounting and payroll for the business.
Even Kohn’s dog, Miller, is frequently seen at the office and is often inquired about by regular patients.
After earning her optometric doctorate from the Indiana University School of Optometry in 2008, Kohn joined her family’s practice. At the time, there were four locations with four doctors.
Now there are 11 offices with 14 doctors and more than 100 staff members serving patients across Northwest Indiana — in large part because of the work Kohn did to implement structure in the company, which helped manage its growth. This included creating team leadership positions for each department in the practice to help ensure that patient experiences remain at a high level.
“We have an amazing leadership team that has really allowed our company to continue to grow,” Kohn said. “They’re amazing at what they do and really uphold the culture while creating a great place to work.”
While she still sees patients part-time, Kohn said she likes the challenge of carrying out the duties of a chief operations officer in the company.
“It wasn’t something I ever thought about, but practice management is really challenging and I really enjoy it,” she said.
Her role in ensuring the best patient care extends beyond the walls of the practice, however.
As a trustee on the Indiana Optometric Association board, Kohn advocates for the health and safety of patients. She also advocates for the legislative rights of optometrists as a member of the Federal Advocacy Committee with the American Optometric Association.
“In optometry, we have to fight for the right to prescribe different medications and to do different procedures, and we want to make sure our patients have the most up-to-date level of care possible,” Kohn said.
In her advocacy work, she works with state and federal legislators to educate them on how their decisions impact patients in the Hoosier state, as well as across the country.
“It’s our job as optometrists to help them understand the value we provide people,” she said.
Kohn also volunteers her time with the Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity organization, which provides eye exams locally and around the world to underserved populations. Her husband, Andrew, is president of the organization and is an optometrist as well, with a practice in Wilmette, Illinois.
For her work, the American Optometric Association awarded Kohn the Young Optometrist of the Year Award for Indiana in 2018 and the national title of Young Optometrist of the Year in 2019.
As Moses EyeCare continues to grow, Kohn says she is most invigorated by her patients and the staff she works with every week.
“It can be hard to believe you have 100-plus people you genuinely look forward to seeing every day, but I have that,” she said.
“In optometry, we have to fight for the right to prescribe different medications and to do different procedures, and we want to make sure our patients have the most up-to-date level of care possible.”