A look back at 125 years of Centier history

1854
Henry Schrage first comes to Whiting at about the age of 10.
1868
Schrage opens Whiting's first retail establishment, a general store close to the tracks on 119th near Front Street.
1871
Schrage becomes Whiting's first postmaster.
1889
Standard Oil arrives after Schrage sold it some of his land and helped it line up the rest of the property it would need.
1895
Schrage founds the Bank of Whiting on Center Street on the east end of 119th Street.
1911
The Bank of Whiting moves to its present site at 119th and New York Avenue.
1914
Walter E. Schrage Sr. begins a 16-year tenure as mayor of Whiting.
1917
The Bank of Whiting obtains a state banking charter, and Walter E. Schrage Sr. comes on president.
1941
Walter “Wally” Schrage Jr. takes over the bank.
1960
The bank's name is changed to the First Bank of Whiting.
1963
The bank opens a branch in Highland.
1977
Michael E. Schrage first starts working at the family business.
1977
Michael E. Schrage becomes bank president.
1982
The First Bank of Whiting acquires the First National Bank of Crown Point and South Lake National Bank in Lowell.
1987
The bank ventures into Porter County by opening a loan production office.
1988
The bank opens a full-service branch in Porter County.
1991
First Bank of Whiting changes its name to Centier Bank.
1995
The financial institution celebrates its first 100 years in business.
1992
Centier acquires First Commerce Savings Bank in Lowell.
1993
Schrage is temporarily incapacitated by chronic fatigue syndrome, an experience that led him to install a culture of servant leadership at the bank.
2011
Centier enters the Indianapolis market by opening a loan production office in Carmel.
2017
Centier topples Chase as the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share.
2019
Centier launches the Billinero game-like savings app, opens its first branch in Michigan City, is named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine.
2020
The bank celebrates its 125th anniversary, is named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes for a second straight year.
Sources: Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, Centier, Times archives
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.