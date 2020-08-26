 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look back at 125 years of Centier history
urgent

A look back at 125 years of Centier history

{{featured_button_text}}

1854

Henry Schrage first comes to Whiting at about the age of 10.

1868

Schrage opens Whiting's first retail establishment, a general store close to the tracks on 119th near Front Street.

1871

Schrage becomes Whiting's first postmaster.

1889

Standard Oil arrives after Schrage sold it some of his land and helped it line up the rest of the property it would need.

1895

Schrage founds the Bank of Whiting on Center Street on the east end of 119th Street.

1911

The Bank of Whiting moves to its present site at 119th and New York Avenue.

1914 

Walter E. Schrage Sr. begins a 16-year tenure as mayor of Whiting.

1917

The Bank of Whiting obtains a state banking charter, and Walter E. Schrage Sr. comes on president.

1941

Walter “Wally” Schrage Jr. takes over the bank.

1960

The bank's name is changed to the First Bank of Whiting.

1963

The bank opens a branch in Highland.

1977

Michael E. Schrage first starts working at the family business. 

1977

Michael E. Schrage becomes bank president.

1982

The First Bank of Whiting acquires the First National Bank of Crown Point and South Lake National Bank in Lowell.

1987

The bank ventures into Porter County by opening a loan production office.

1988

The bank opens a full-service branch in Porter County.

1991

First Bank of Whiting changes its name to Centier Bank.

1995

The financial institution celebrates its first 100 years in business.

1992

Centier acquires First Commerce Savings Bank in Lowell.

1993

Schrage is temporarily incapacitated by chronic fatigue syndrome, an experience that led him to install a culture of servant leadership at the bank.

2011

Centier enters the Indianapolis market by opening a loan production office in Carmel.

2017

Centier topples Chase as the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share.

2019

Centier launches the Billinero game-like savings app, opens its first branch in Michigan City, is named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine.

2020

The bank celebrates its 125th anniversary, is named the best bank in Indiana by Forbes for a second straight year.

Sources: Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, Centier, Times archives

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts