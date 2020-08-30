A look back at Centier history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1854

Henry Schrage first comes to Whiting at around the age of 10.

1868

Schrage opens Whiting's first retail establishment, general store close to the tracks on 119th near Front Street.

1871

Schrage becomes Whiting's first postmaster.

1889

Standard Oil arrives after Schrage sold them some of his land and helped them line up the rest of the property they would need.

1895

Schrage founds the Bank of Whiting on Center Street on the east end of 119th Street.

1911

The Bank of Whiting moves to its present site at 119th and New York Avenue.

1914

Walter E. Schrage Sr. begins a 16-year tenure as mayor of Whiting.

1917

The Bank of Whiting obtains a state banking charter and Walter E. Schrage Sr. comes on president.

1941

Walter “Wally” Schrage Jr. takes over the bank.