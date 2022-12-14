 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A record 158 million consumers expected to shop on Super Saturday

JCPenney at Southlake Mall is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A record 158 million consumers are expected to shop on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas Eve this year.

A survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics found about 10 million more people will shop on Super Saturday than last year. It's the most on record since it was first tracked in 2016.

“Consumers have been shopping in record numbers this year, purchasing holiday items for friends and loved ones,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “With Super Saturday falling eight days before Christmas, retailers are prepared to help shoppers fulfill their last-minute purchases that will make this holiday season memorable.”

Locally, shoppers are expected to hit up destinations like the Southlake Mall, the Crossings at Hobart, Lighthouse Place, River Oaks, Highland Grove, Shops on Main, Porter's Vale and Valparaiso Walk.

An estimated 44.1 million shoppers nationwide plan to shop only in stores and another 72.2 million plans to shop both in stores and online.

Holiday shoppers say that they have completed about 53% of their purchases so far. Top gifts have included clothes, toys, gift cards, books, food and candy.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

An estimated 28% of shoppers plan to give a gift of experience, which could include concert tickets, sports tickets, an art class, a gym membership or a spa service. That's up from 23% the previous year and is a new record.

About 70% of shoppers also plan to continue to hit the stores after Christmas.

“Strong shopping is expected after Christmas as holiday shoppers aim to take advantage of retailers’ sales and promotions,” said Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. “In the week following Christmas Day, we expect to see consumers maximize holiday sales and promotions, use gift cards and return or exchange unwanted gifts.”

Overall retail sales are expected to grow 6% to 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion this year.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

