A record 94,670 new businesses registered in Indiana last year

A record number of new businesses registered in Indiana last year.

A total of 94,670 new businesses registered in 2021, up from 74,937 the previous year and 62,391 in 2019. It's nearly double the 54,693 new businesses that formed in Indiana in 2017.

“2021 was an incredible and record-breaking year for business growth in Indiana,” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. “The overwhelming majority of new businesses registered are based right here in Indiana, a sign of our state’s strong economic environment.”

New business registrations, largely done through the INBiz website, were up 26.3% year-over-year.

A total of 86,416 of the new business filings were for businesses based in Indiana, while 9,623 were for companies headquartered outside of the state, such as would be the case with a local franchise to a chain restaurant.

Entrepreneurship has been soaring during the coronavirus pandemic. Many people started new ventures or side hustles after getting laid off or furloughed near the onset of COVID-19.