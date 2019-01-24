A record 3.28 million Hoosiers worked in Indiana last year

A record 3.28 million Hoosiers worked in Indiana in 2018, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Preliminary estimates are that 3.28 million Indiana residents were working in December, including 2.73 million in the private sector, which are both all-time highs in the Hoosier state. Total employment in Indiana last year surpassed the previous peak in December 2017 by 42,700 people.
“It’s always exciting to see job growth across so many sectors, knowing that more Hoosiers are working and finding employment opportunities than ever before,” Indiana Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne said.
In 2018, Indiana gained 13,900 jobs in construction, 10,9000 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, 8,800 jobs in professional and business services, 6,300 jobs in private education and health services, 4,500 jobs in financial activities, and 3,100 in manufacturing.
Indiana has gained 408,400 private-sector jobs since the depth of the Great Recession in July 2009, a 17.6 percent gain. Indiana's unemployment rate has declined by 7 percentage points since then and stands at 3.6 percent today.