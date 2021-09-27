A safe place: Stephanie Letic helps create a place for kids to be themselves at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

“I love photographing the kids,” she said. “They know me as the lady with the camera. They are always so intrigued by what I’m doing that even the shyest of kids start to come out of their shell. Capturing their smiles is my favorite part of the job.”

After earning her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Ball State University in 2011, Letic worked at Valparaiso University in the marketing department. After four years, she began a new position in marketing and event planning as part of the resource development team at the former Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County.

After clubs in the region merged to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, her role transitioned to focus on marketing when the organization hired an event planner.

“We have 10 clubs and 11 Kidstop sites, so there is always a lot going on,” she said. “Keeping the logistics flowing and making sure nothing gets pushed behind is always a challenge. We have a great Resource Development that really comes together as a team to get things done.”

In 2020, Letic earned her master’s degree in Digital Media from Valparaiso University.

As the organization continues to invest in and update its clubs, Letic says she enjoys playing a role in that important process.