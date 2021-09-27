A safe place: Stephanie Letic helps create a place for kids to be themselves at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana

As a child, Stephanie Letic played in leagues at the Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.
“I can still remember playing basketball on the carpeted mini gym,” she recalled.
The Portage resident often visits that same gym, and is flooded with fond memories from her childhood. Her wish is for the boys and girls who play on that gym floor today to walk away with many of those same memories.
As director of marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Letic works to ensure that happens by doing her part to ensure all kids have a place to go and be themselves, especially when their parents are unable to be home with them after school.
“The clubs are a place kids can go and explore different hobbies,” she said. “From STEM to arts to just running around in the gym to get out energy, it’s important that kids have that safe place to be who they are.”
As director of marketing for the organization, Letic, 32, develops a communications plan that creates diversified messaging to different target audiences. She also develops an annual strategic marketing plan that creates a cohesive brand identity across all of the organization’s 10 clubs.
Anyone who follows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana on social media is likely familiar with Letic’s work as well, since she handles all digital and traditional marketing that includes photography, videography, social media, graphic design and advertising.
“I love photographing the kids,” she said. “They know me as the lady with the camera. They are always so intrigued by what I’m doing that even the shyest of kids start to come out of their shell. Capturing their smiles is my favorite part of the job.”
After earning her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Ball State University in 2011, Letic worked at Valparaiso University in the marketing department. After four years, she began a new position in marketing and event planning as part of the resource development team at the former Boys & Girls Clubs of Porter County.
After clubs in the region merged to become the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, her role transitioned to focus on marketing when the organization hired an event planner.
“We have 10 clubs and 11 Kidstop sites, so there is always a lot going on,” she said. “Keeping the logistics flowing and making sure nothing gets pushed behind is always a challenge. We have a great Resource Development that really comes together as a team to get things done.”
In 2020, Letic earned her master’s degree in Digital Media from Valparaiso University.
As the organization continues to invest in and update its clubs, Letic says she enjoys playing a role in that important process.
“My other favorite part of the job is helping to design our clubs during renovations or new builds,” she said. “Being the brand manager, I’m brought in to help make sure our buildings reflect who we are as an organization.”
When not at the Boys & Girls Clubs, she says she enjoys spending time with her family — husband Steve, stepdaughter Milena, two dogs Sallie and Bandit, and cat Phyllis. Letic is also an avid home improvement enthusiast.
“If I’m not at work or spending time with family, I’m renovating something,” she said. “I always have a house project going on, whether it’s refurnishing something or totally gutting a bathroom.”
Letic says she grew up helping her parents work on houses, which developed her interest in interior design and construction.
“I also enjoy going for runs and traveling,” she said.
Letic says her goal in life is to always be learning.
“Whether it’s something related to my work or a hobby, I want to always be learning,” she said.
