About this series

Gary suffers from retail deserts that force many residents to travel long distances for basic necessities like fresh produce, prescription drugs and clothes. The situation is diminishing quality of life, taking a toll on residents' long-term health and eroding the tax base. After a half-century of decline, retail faces many obstacles in the Steel City like a shrinking population, crumbling infrastructure and government red tape. But many merchants soldier on, and officials have ideas for how to make it easier to keep a business afloat in the city.

Coming Wednesday

The leading candidates for mayor weigh in on what the Gary city government could do to bring in more retail shops, such as by putting permitting online and letting young entrepreneurs use city-owned buildings to keep their overhead low. They discuss ways to ensure residents, particularly those without access to transportation, could access fresh produce, meat, pharmaceuticals and other staples.