AaLand Diamond Jewelers expands at new location in Crown Point

AaLand Diamond Jewelers, a Region mainstay since 1971, has started a new chapter.

The jewelry store was long located in the Twin Towers next to the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville before moving to a freestanding location on U.S. 30 by the Interstate 65 interchange in Merrillville in 2011. It was a familiar sight to the thousands of cars passing by the busy intersection every day.

After its lease came up, owner Cullen Wulf decided to move it to a new, larger location in Crown Point.

AaLand Diamond Jewelers recently opened a new store at 10460 Broadway in Crown Point. It's a newly constructed building in the Crown Village development.

"The visibility is huge," Wulf said. "And it's more of a community kind of place. Merrillville is somewhere that people go to shop and work. But here we're more ingrained in the community. People live here and pass by every day."

It's a 2,600-square-foot building. It will soon be joined in the new development by a financial services firm and a cupcake place.

"We were one of the first ones here and now our neighbors are coming in," he said. "It's a bigger place that allows us to display more merchandise. The layout is much better segmented. It's a lot more open."

Wulf started as an intern at the jewelry store in 2014.

"Gold was booming so I spent a good portion of that first summer buying gold in a kiosk at the Southlake Mall," he said. "I signed on as a finance guy thinking I would go into banking. It just popped up out of nowhere, the chance to be part of a small business. My family is small business owners so it came naturally to me. It's a chance to make a difference, to shape campaigns and products, to help something grow and not just be another cog in the wheel, you know."

AaLand Diamond Jewelers occupied a space in the Twin Towers for 40 years. It's not known exactly where the name originally came from but there's speculation it was to get listed in the front of the phone book back in 1971, Wulf said.

He bought the business after previous owner Tom Moriarty died. By the time the lease came up, it had outgrown its space in Merrillville.

"When determined where to move we looked at our point of sales system and saw that two-thirds of sales came from Crown Point," he said. "We wanted to go to a place that had a big population of current customers but wasn't too far from the old location so customers in Valpo, St. John and elsewhere can still get there."

The new site is only about two-and-a-half miles away from the old one. It has about 50% more inventory.

The store sells diamonds, engagement rings, diamond bracelets, pendants, anniversary wedding bands, colored gemstones and other jewelry.

"We specialize in getting gemstones from the country of origin instead of getting them from a wholesaler," he said. "It's quality control. Instead of buying huge lots they're selling, that they're mass producing and mass selling, we can handpick the material."

Yellow gold is regaining popularity after a long-running trend toward white gold and platinum. People have been buying more personalized pieces for occasions like anniversaries and Mother's Day.

"We're seeing a huge amount of engagements," Wulf said. "People were stuck together during COVID and had long engagements. We're seeing a lot of people who bought engagement rings two years ago come back for wedding bands. The wedding business is robust after years and years of backlogs. While most of the weddings I went to for years and years were on Saturdays, there's so much of a backlog people are booking weddings on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. It makes it more interesting. You never know what day unless you look at the invitation."

AaLand Diamond Jewelers specializes in creating custom or specialty jewelry for special occasions.

"We tried to design the store in such a way so it's different than going to jewelry stores and seeing the same thing over and over," he said. "We want customers to see a piece where people will ask them where they got it from. Robust word of mouth is the best way to grow your business. You can be as loud as you want about how great you are but when someone else is speaking for you it says a lot more."

The jewelry store, which is seeing more foot traffic at the new location, hopes to continue to grow the business.

"We've grown through reputation and word of mouth. We're big on reviews. We ask folks to leave feedback. We're not the bigger national chains. We're a local store," he said. "We hope this building will be a place where we can expand our service and custom jewelry. We're here to help the customer design a piece. If they break something, we're here to help. We're here to serve as their guide on how to personalize jewelry and save them money."

For more information, call 219-247-7082 or visit aalanddiamond.com.

