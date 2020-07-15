Abandoned Region store to become 'one of world's largest vertical farms'

The rise of e-commerce has left behind vacant brick-and-mortar retail spaces, many of which will need to be re-imagined, said Joseph Wiszowaty, director of the department of community and economic development in Calumet City. The Target has sat empty since it was closed five years ago.

"The big boxes are tough to fill with an online presence so you've got to look for an alternative," he said. "I think this is a great alternative to that. They don't need to tear it down. They don't need to make structural changes to the building. Much like when Blue Cross Blue Shield went into the Chicago Target, it's the same kind of thing. But I think ours brings a different kind of flavor."

Counne said something had to be done to address the empty storefronts, with an 11% vacancy rate in Chicago retail space even before COVID-19.

"These vacant anchor stores wreak havoc on the communities they are in, with dozens of jobs disappearing into thin air, significantly reduced foot traffic to other retail neighbors, and these board-up stores serving as a visual warning to other would-be tenants to stay away from an ailing retail corridor," he said.