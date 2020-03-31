About 3.7% of working Hoosiers lose jobs in one week, unemployment claims skyrocket by 6,709%

Preliminary unemployment claims in Indiana skyrocketed last week to 120,331, a staggering increase of 6,709% as compared to the same week a year ago.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development's Hoosiers by the Numbers data site reported that a stunning 3.7% of Indiana workers lost their jobs in a single week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants, bars, and other nonessential businesses.

In Lake County, unemployment claims soared last week by 4,119.7% as compared to the same week in 2019, to 6,414, according to Hoosiers by the Numbers. Porter County saw a 5,702.4% jump to 2,437 unemployment claims, while LaPorte County saw a 4,434.4% spike to 1,451 unemployment claims.

More than one of 20 working Hoosiers statewide have now been furloughed or forced out of their jobs since the coronavirus public health crisis escalated in the United States.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana residents filed just 2,015 unemployment insurance claims statewide in the first week of March. That jumped to 2,312 in the week that ended March 14, after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic and pro sports leagues started ceasing operations.