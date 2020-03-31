You are the owner of this article.
About 3.7% of working Hoosiers lose jobs in one week, unemployment claims skyrocket by 6,709%
Unemployment claims soared by 6,709% in Indiana last week.

Preliminary unemployment claims in Indiana skyrocketed last week to 120,331, a staggering increase of 6,709% as compared to the same week a year ago.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development's Hoosiers by the Numbers data site reported that a stunning 3.7% of Indiana workers lost their jobs in a single week as the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants, bars, and other nonessential businesses.

In Lake County, unemployment claims soared last week by 4,119.7% as compared to the same week in 2019, to 6,414, according to Hoosiers by the Numbers. Porter County saw a 5,702.4% jump to 2,437 unemployment claims, while LaPorte County saw a 4,434.4% spike to 1,451 unemployment claims.

More than one of 20 working Hoosiers statewide have now been furloughed or forced out of their jobs since the coronavirus public health crisis escalated in the United States.

Indiana residents filed just 2,015 unemployment insurance claims statewide in the first week of March. That jumped to 2,312 in the week that ended March 14, after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic and pro sports leagues started ceasing operations.

Then 53,608 Hoosiers filed unemployment claims in the week that ended March 21, a 2,873.3% jump over the same week a year ago, according to Hoosiers by the Numbers.

All told, 176,251 Indiana residents have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic became a national crisis in the United States, or about 5.37% of the 3,278,102 Hoosiers who were employed in February, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana had an unemployment rate of just 3.1% in February, but it is now skyrocketing as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered much of daily life and routine economic activity in the state, nation, and world.

