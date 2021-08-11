Acclaimed restaurateur to revive Miller Bakery Cafe space

An acclaimed chef and former Chicago restaurateur plans to bring back the restaurant space formerly occupied by Miller Bakery Cafe, one of the most beloved institutions in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood during its nearly seven-year run.

John Moultrie, who owns Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, plans to open another upscale restaurant specializing in rustic southern cuisine in the vintage building at 555 S. Lake St., once home to the Miller Bakery.

It was more recently occupied by Miller Bakery Cafe, which closed in late 2019 after years of construction on Lake Street. The casual fine dining restaurant specialized in steak, seafood and small plates and doubled as a neighborhood bar and gathering place that Miller locals compared to "Cheers."

Moultrie plans a new name and concept, but said the ambiance and vibe would remain the same.

"We'll have brunches on the weekends on Saturdays and Sundays," he said. "We'll have an extensive beer, wine and mixed drink menu. There will be a huge cocktail list. We know the people in Miller love their libations and we plan to offer them in a big way. Historically, it's been a watering hole for many of the locals. We plan to maintain it as a cool place for good food, good drink and great atmosphere."