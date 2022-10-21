Accountant joins CPA Society Leadership Council

An accountant at CLH, CPAs & Consultants recently was named to the Indiana CPA Society Leadership Council.

Gretchen Kalk-Castro, a certified public accountant and director at the firm, will serve a one-year term on the leadership council.

“This is an important and exciting announcement for both Gretchen and our company. Gretchen’s presence will be a great addition to the council, as she is a talented and committed accounting professional with decades of experience. Through her leadership, our firm and the rest of the industry will have the potential to benefit from many new opportunities for growth,” said Tony Gillisse, III, CPA and Partner of CLH.

The Indiana CPA Society is a statewide association that represents nearly 7,000 CPAs across the Hoosier State. It advocates for the accounting industry, providing education, ethical guidance and lobbying.

“I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the Leadership Council and helping to author the next chapter of accounting in Indiana,” Kalk-Castro said. “The field of accounting is always changing and evolving in interesting ways, and this new role with the council will be like a front-row seat to learn all I can about the factors shaping the industry.”

She can serve up to two years on the leadership council. She's been an accountant with the company for 22 years after getting hired on as an intern.

She's also active in several community causes, including Paladin, Inc., Leadership LaPorte County, the Michigan City Area School Vocational Building Trades and the Exchangettes, the women’s branch of the Exchange Club.