Accounting firm donates workstations to help those with disabilities

CLH, CPAs & Consultants donated workstations and other office furniture to Paladin, Inc. in the hope of brightening the holidays for those with disabilities.

The accounting and business consulting firm, which has offices in Michigan City and Valparaiso, gave Paladin an executive desk set, staff workstations and office equipment. Paladin is a Michigan City-based nonprofit that serves children, seniors and other people with developmental and intellectual disabilities from across Northwest Indiana. It seeks to protect their rights and provides a range of services, including employment services, housing, intermediate care facilities, transportation and early childhood programs.

Gretchen Kalk-Castro, a certified public accountant with CLH, serves on Paladin's board of directors as treasurer.

“Our hope is that these items will help create opportunity, no matter how big or small. A place to start can make all the difference in the world. Paladin provides such incredible services to meet practical needs, and our company is proud to support their mission every way we can,” said Robert Lange III, CPA and managing partner of CLH.

