Accounting firm opens new office in LaPorte

CLH, CPAs & Consultants is expanding to LaPorte.

The accounting and business consulting firm recently opened its third location, at 127 East Shore Parkway in LaPorte.

The firm, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, also has offices in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

“The field of accounting has undergone significant change since our company began operating 30 years ago. Our firm now has the capacity to provide a much more diverse range of business and personal services than ever before, and our growing team of talented professionals leverages new and emerging skills to help our clients succeed,” said Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH.

The new office employs certified public accountants, administrative staff and technical staff. It will serve both business and individual clients.

CLH, CPAs & Consultants decided to expand because of a growing customer base. It chose a location in LaPorte because of "robust projected job growth, a coinciding increase in demand for accounting services, and a convenient location to round out the company’s service territory."

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the accounting industry, and CLH remains committed to supporting its evolution through education, fresh ideas, and new offerings," said Tony Gillisse, a certified public accountant, partner and the lead professional in the LaPorte office. "We are eager to serve the La Porte area.”

For more information, call 219-402-3318.