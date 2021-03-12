Accounting firm promotes staff

The Northwest Indiana accounting and business consulting firm CLH, CPAs & Consultants recently promoted staff members to bigger roles.

The firm, with offices in Valparaiso and Michigan City, promoted Allison Raymond and Edward Simokaitis to the position of senior accountant. They will be tasked with additional responsibilities, including training new staff members and managing parts of client accounts.

“Allison and Ed have both made it a priority to strengthen their relationships with clients and invest in the development of the staff. We are happy to see them move into the new role of Senior Accountants and are counting on them to continue to bolster the impact of the firm,” Managing Partner and CPA Robert Lange III said.

Manager Lisa Human also became a certified public accounting after earning her master of science in accountancy degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and passing the CPA exam while working full-time at the firm, which she originally joined in 2014.

“Lisa Human’s dedication and drive has always impressed us," said Tony Gillisse, partner and CPA. "She’s an inspiration to all of the staff, especially the staff accountants she manages. We look forward to Lisa’s further contributions to the firm as she continues to develop in this field.”