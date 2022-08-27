Accounting firm relocates, expands in Schererville

CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, has relocated its Schererville office.

The eighth largest accounting firm in the United States is expanding to a larger location in the office building at 833 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The office, one of four CLA offices in the greater Chicagoland metropolitan area, is one floor down from its previous location in Schererville.

The phone and fax numbers will remain the same.

Joe Baez, managing principal of CLA’s Greater Chicagoland region, said CLA's team in Northwest Indiana has grown and needed more space.

“This move represents our continued commitment to the Northwest Indiana market,” said Baez. “We believe business leaders still want a local relationship with their advisers, but increasingly need access to the breadth of resources that a firm with a nationwide footprint and global connections can provide.”

CLA employs more than 7,500 people at 121 locations across the United States.

For more information, visit CLAconnect.com.