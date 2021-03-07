Adell's Beach Boutique to celebrate Women's History Month with fashion show

Adell's Beach Boutique in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood will celebrate Women's History Month with a fashion show.

The boutique at 567 S. Lake St. aims to "salute the accomplishments of local women leaders and help virtual attendees make trendy outfit and accessory selections."

Adell's Beach Boutique's Women’s History Month Fashion Show will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. March 20.

The fashion show will take place both in the store and online, via a live broadcast on the retailer's Facebook page.

"The pandemic has limited so many activities, so we wanted to do something fun and engaging for customers, while highlighting dynamic women in our community,” Adell's Beach Boutique owner Gwendolyn Adell said.

Local community leaders will model Adell's fashions at the show. As each strolls down the runway, a presentation will be made about the organization or business she or he is representing.

The boutique on the downtown commercial stretch of the Miller Section of Gary, not far from the beach, sells unique lines of clothes for both women and men, as well as jewelry, accessories, gifts, handbags and home decor. It rolls out different collections for summer, fall, winter and spring.