Advance Auto Parts hiring people with disabilities at Northwest Indiana warehouse

"It's the right thing for our communities and the right thing for our business," Silverman said. "Hiring people with disabilities dramatically helps retention. We want to be an employer of choice for people with disabilities."

The company hires and trains people with a number of different disabilities, including those who are deaf, hard of hearing or autistic.

"We have multiple training programs as part of the inclusion, including disability awareness," he said.

Margaret Ganz, the human resources manager at the Remington warehouse, said the initiative has been well-received so far.

"Before we hire, we do training internally," she said. "It's an opportunity for gainful employment and a successful career."

About 11 people with disabilities have been hired in Remington since Advance Auto Parts first rolled out the program at the 500,000-square-foot facility in December.

"They've all been retained," she said. "There's been no turnover. It speaks to the success of the program. We even had one team member who wanted to learn American Sign Language so they could connect to the new team members."