Aetna, Community Healthcare System fail to reach agreement

Aetna and Community Healthcare System have failed to reach a new deal, which could end up affecting patients across Northwest Indiana.

The health care system will no longer accept Aetna insurance as an in-network provider as of Jan. 15 if no deal is reached.

Aetna is one of the largest health insurance providers in the United States by market share. The change would affect all Community Healthcare System hospitals and facilities. It runs Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, Community Care Network Inc., Hartsfield Village, Community Home Care, and St. Mary Home Care.

“Community Healthcare System is currently in negotiations with Aetna to resolve our differences, but have not come to an agreement,” said Kevin Mybeck, vice president of managed care for Community Healthcare System. “If we are unable to come to an agreement, Aetna patients will be out of network as of Jan. 15, 2023.”

Aetna spokeswoman Sarah Ericksen said the two sides continue to work toward a new agreement.

“Aetna is dedicated to providing our members with access to affordable care that is local, convenient and helps achieve better health,” she said. "We value Community Healthcare System as a long-standing partner in this effort, and we are hopeful our active negotiations will result in a seamless contract renewal that is satisfactory for all."

The end of the contract would affect Aetna Commercial plans like Aetna Open Choice PPO, Aetna Managed Choice POS, Aetna HMO, Aetna QPOS, Aetna Affordable Health Choices, Aetna Select, Aetna Voluntary Plans, Aetna Open Access Plans and Aetna Premier Care Network Plans.

It also would affect Aetna Medicare Advantage plans like Aetna Medicare Prime, Aetna Medicare Value, Aetna Medicare Eagle and Aetna Medicare Premier.

Patients getting care from Community Healthcare System physicians or facilities before the contract termination date next month likely will be offered an opportunity to finish the medical care for at least a period of time after the contract expires. Community Healthcare System encourages any patients with questions about continuing their care to contact Aetna by calling the number listed on the back of their health insurance card.