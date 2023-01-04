Aetna, Community Healthcare System reach extension, preventing health care disruption

Aetna and Community Healthcare System reached a new deal that will prevent a disruption in health care services for thousands of Northwest Indiana residents.

The health care system, one of the largest in the Region, would have no longer accepted Aetna insurance as an in-network provider as of Jan. 15 if no deal had been reached.

Community Healthcare System said it reached an agreement to amend the current contract to extend it through at least Oct. 1.

"As a result, there will be no disruption of services for patients with Aetna insurance who seek care with Community Healthcare System," the healthcare provider said in a press release.

Healthcare System runs Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, Community Care Network Inc., Hartsfield Village, Community Home Care and St. Mary Home Care.

Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna is one of the largest health insurers in the United States by market share.

Locally, it offers commercial plans like Aetna Open Choice PPO, Aetna Managed Choice POS, Aetna HMO, Aetna QPOS, Aetna Affordable Health Choices, Aetna Select, Aetna Voluntary Plans, Aetna Open Access Plans and Aetna Premier Care Network Plans. It also has medical coverage through Medicare Advantage plans like Aetna Medicare Prime, Aetna Medicare Value, Aetna Medicare Eagle and Aetna Medicare Premier.

Community Healthcare System encourages any patients with further questions to contact Aetna by calling the number listed on the back of their health insurance card.