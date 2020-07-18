AFL-CIO, Rep. Beck to host virtual town hall on workforce issues in age of COVID-19

The AFL-CIO union and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, will host a virtual town hall Monday to discuss issues facing the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beck, Indiana AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies, attorney Neil E. Gath, of Indianapolis, and Indiana State Building and Construction Trades Council Executive Director Pete Rimsans will hold a panel discussion on the AFL-CIO's Facebook page at 5 p.m. Monday.
Rimsans is a business development profession with a background in workforce development and the construction industry with a strong knowledge of state and federal labor laws, while Gath represents clients and unions in employment and labor law cases.
They will discuss issues facing working families during the COVID-19 pandemic, after stay-at-home orders meant to stifle the spread the highly contagious virus led to a record 15.6% unemployment in Indiana in April, making it one of 43 states where joblessness hit an all-time record high.
The panel will talk about traditional unemployment and pandemic insurance benefits, the CARES Act coronavirus relief fund, recent changes to the Payroll Protection Act aimed at keeping workers employed at small businesses, the U.S. House-passed Heroes Act, and the potential for hazard pay.
Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in Indiana last month, slightly above the national average of 11.1%, though joblessness in Northwest Indiana remains about 15%.
The panel will answer questions from the public, but questions must be submitted in advance to h19@iga.in.gov.
The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/INAFLCIO.
