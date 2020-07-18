You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
AFL-CIO, Rep. Beck to host virtual town hall on workforce issues in age of COVID-19
urgent

AFL-CIO, Rep. Beck to host virtual town hall on workforce issues in age of COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
AFL-CIO and State Rep. Lisa Beck to host virtual town hall on workforce issues

State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lake of the Four Seasons, and the AFL-CIO union will host a virtual town hall on workforce issues at 5 p.m. Monday.

 Photo provided

The AFL-CIO union and state Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, will host a virtual town hall Monday to discuss issues facing the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beck, Indiana AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies, attorney Neil E. Gath, of Indianapolis, and Indiana State Building and Construction Trades Council Executive Director Pete Rimsans will hold a panel discussion on the AFL-CIO's Facebook page at 5 p.m. Monday.

Rimsans is a business development profession with a background in workforce development and the construction industry with a strong knowledge of state and federal labor laws, while Gath represents clients and unions in employment and labor law cases.

They will discuss issues facing working families during the COVID-19 pandemic, after stay-at-home orders meant to stifle the spread the highly contagious virus led to a record 15.6% unemployment in Indiana in April, making it one of 43 states where joblessness hit an all-time record high.

The panel will talk about traditional unemployment and pandemic insurance benefits, the CARES Act coronavirus relief fund, recent changes to the Payroll Protection Act aimed at keeping workers employed at small businesses, the U.S. House-passed Heroes Act, and the potential for hazard pay.

Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in Indiana last month, slightly above the national average of 11.1%, though joblessness in Northwest Indiana remains about 15%.

The panel will answer questions from the public, but questions must be submitted in advance to h19@iga.in.gov.

The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/INAFLCIO.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts