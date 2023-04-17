After 58 years of supplying construction sites and businesses across the country with air compressors, the Sullair name is fading from the corporate landscape.

The parent company of Michigan City-based Sullair is rebranding the longtime air compressor manufacturer as Hitachi Global Air Power. It will continue to retain the Sullair branding on products like the Sullair Champion and Air-One.

Japanese-based Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems established the new company to bring together its global air compressor business and is implementing the corporate name change effective immediately. Champion Compressors, another company in Australia that Hitachi owns, also will be folded into the same Hitachi Global Air Power banner.

“We are the same organization, ownership, leadership and staff, but now we have a name that more clearly demonstrates Hitachi’s breadth of compressed air solutions, product lines and innovation that both Sullair and Hitachi bring to the market,” said President and CEO Yasuhiro "Charlie" Takeuchi said. “In today’s relentlessly transforming society, Hitachi Global Air Power is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on the value we deliver to customers through our comprehensive portfolio of compressed air products and solutions such as air as a service.”

Sullair was founded in 1965 and introduced the fluid-injected rotary screw compressor to the United States. It's since become the most popular type of air compressor on the marketplace worldwide.

The company sold air compressors manufactured in Michigan City globally, establishing subsidiaries and joint venture in Australia, Singapore, Argentina and other countries in the 1970s.

It was acquired in 2017 by Hitachi, a massive multinational that makes transformers, automotive systems, hoist systems, construction machinery, inverters, semiconductors, supercomputers and many other products.

The familiar Sullair logo and green color, a well-established brand in construction, industry and other sectors, will remain in place on air compressors and other products.

“The company name change from Sullair to Hitachi Global Air Power is only the latest move in a growing list of Hitachi's commitments to our business and brand,” said John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair. “Since our acquisition, Hitachi has invested more than $45 million in our company, and Hitachi has been instrumental in allowing us to expand our caliber and capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us — for our business, employees, customers, channel partners and communities.”