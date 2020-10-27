After acquisitions and amid surge in mortgages, Peoples Bank having record year despite pandemic

Peoples Bank made $4.9 million in the third quarter, a 37% year-over-year jump after an increase in net interest and noninterest income.

The Munster-based bank earned $1.3 million more in profit than it did in the third quarter of 2019, pulling in $1.42 per share. Mortgage originations have skyrocketed by more than 200% this year.

Peoples Bank earned a record $13.2 million, or $3.80 per share, through the first nine months of the year after recent acquisitions of Illinois banks grew its size and scope, expanding its footprint across the south suburbs. The bank increased its net income by $3.3 million or 34% year-over-year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Peoples Bank again shows strong performance in the third quarter of 2020. While COVID-19 continues to stress the economy, our local markets have remained strong, and we have been able to pivot toward where our customers want to be right now," President and CEO Benjamin Bochnowski said. "Our capital position and flexibility with technology allows us to continue to serve our customers while they focus on the recovery. As a business, we have designed our income streams to be resilient in the face of any challenge."

The bank has delivered a 1.25% return on average assets and a 12.43% return on average equity so far this year.