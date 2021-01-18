After almost 50 years, LaPorte veterinarian not close to retiring

LAPORTE — He’s like an old-fashioned doctor making house calls, but his patients are cows and other farm animals.
And Dr. Larry W. Smith, a veterinarian from LaPorte for close to a half century, has no plans for that to change.
“I like doing what I do and I like doing it for the people I do it for,” said Smith, who turns 71 at the end of this month and has no intention of retiring anytime soon.
The owner of New Prairie Large Animal Practice at 1353 E. Ind. 2 also remains fascinated by the science and medicine involved in his line of work, and keeping up with the advancements in the field.
Unlike physicians whose relationships with patients are more about business, Smith said he’s developed lasting friendships with many of the families whose farm animals he treats. There’s a personal touch shared in their interactions.
He’s even attended weddings and other special events for the children and grandchildren of his clients at their invitation.
“That’s really nice when you’ve been around long enough to be involved in multiple generations of families. That’s always good,” Smith said.
Smith said growing up on a farm raising chickens and beef cows near Richmond, in eastern Indiana, is what led him to Purdue University, where he earned his degree in veterinary medicine in 1974.
His first two years as a veterinarian were spent in Wisconsin and Ohio, then opportunity presented itself in LaPorte.
Most of the farm animals he treated back then were dairy cows. But Smith said the number of local dairies vanishing from the landscape resulted in horses now representing about half of his calls for service, followed by dairy and beef cows, goats and sheep.
He also sees a limited number of swine — mostly for children entering the animals in 4-H related contests.
Smith travels throughout the Region, driving about 50,000 miles a year to farms within a 40-mile radius of LaPorte.
Much of his work involves vaccinations, blood work and delivering calves, but he’s stitched up more than his share of animals, like horses badly cut from doing things like trying to jump fences or running into sharp objects.
His surgical procedures include cesarean sections for cattle having difficulty with natural birth. He’s also used a scalpel in situations like cows needing twisted stomachs corrected and infected sores taken out.
Smith said he’s found himself in very unusual situations, with happy and tragic endings, like delivering live triplets from a head of cattle, but also four stillborn calves.
He once removed the handle of a wheel barrow from a horse whose life he saved. He said the handle penetrated then broke off beneath the hide of the animal trying to jump over the wheel barrel.
Smith doesn’t seem to mind the broken bones and other injuries he’s suffered himself, from large animals whose behavior can be unpredictable, especially while being treated.
He once had several ribs broken when he was slammed into a wall by a cow, and an injury from another cow resulted in hip replacements years later.
Smith said being in a profession that allows him to work outside, especially in an agriculture setting, also helps keep him going.
“I’ll be 71 at the end of this month. My health is good. I have aches and pains like everybody else my age. As I age I may have to limit some of what I do from a physical standpoint, but I do not have any plans on retirement,” he said. “My family jokingly says I won’t retire, and I might just end up dropping dead in a barn somewhere — which is OK."
