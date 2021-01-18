After almost 50 years, LaPorte veterinarian not close to retiring

LAPORTE — He’s like an old-fashioned doctor making house calls, but his patients are cows and other farm animals.

And Dr. Larry W. Smith, a veterinarian from LaPorte for close to a half century, has no plans for that to change.

“I like doing what I do and I like doing it for the people I do it for,” said Smith, who turns 71 at the end of this month and has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

The owner of New Prairie Large Animal Practice at 1353 E. Ind. 2 also remains fascinated by the science and medicine involved in his line of work, and keeping up with the advancements in the field.

Unlike physicians whose relationships with patients are more about business, Smith said he’s developed lasting friendships with many of the families whose farm animals he treats. There’s a personal touch shared in their interactions.

He’s even attended weddings and other special events for the children and grandchildren of his clients at their invitation.

“That’s really nice when you’ve been around long enough to be involved in multiple generations of families. That’s always good,” Smith said.