After building out Oxbow Landing ,ATG setting sights on downtown Hammond redevelopment

HAMMOND — ATG Real Estate Development broke ground this week on its third office building in Oxbow Landing in Hammond.
Now it's setting its sights on redevelopment downtown Hammond.
With only about 6,000 square feet left unleased in the trio of new Class A office towers between the Borman Expressway and the Little Calumet River, ATG Real Estate Development President Eric Gastevich is looking to build a mixed-use four-story tower in downtown Hammond.
The new development will be located at the southwest corner of Hohman Avenue and Sibley Street, across the street from the Strack & Van Til supermarket where the annual Beatles Fest is held.
"We like working with the city of Hammond. We're hoping to do a lot more with them," he said. "We're working on a new development in downtown Hammond."
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the successful revitalization of the former River Park Apartments as the mixed-used Oxbow Landing development in south Hammond showed downtown Hammond also could be revitalized.
"We're moving on to downtown Hammond next," he said.
ATG's new downtown building will include 208 apartments, as well as office space and ground-level retail. A co-working space where free landers and entrepreneurs can rent office space by the month is already set to move in.
It's expected to have around 15,000 to 16,000 square feet of commercial space available for rent, Gastevich said. As many as a dozen office tenants could move in.
"We're looking to break ground in spring or summer," he said. "We have a working name called Plaza Square we're working with right now."
He envisions a mix of retail businesses.
'You could have a few restaurants, coffee houses, a bar," he said. "One of our tenants, ExecutiveSuites2, a shared co-working space, will be there."
Two other private-sector developments will also be taking place, including a conversion of the historic Bank Calumet tower into a residential space and a condo building at the site of the former JCPenney department store north of Eat. Gastevich said plans for the South Shore Line extension and downtown improvements envisioned by planner Jeff Speck could help spark a revitalization in downtown Hammond, once a regional hub of shopping, movie-going and entertaining that has been in decline since the 1970s.
"We're hoping the train station comes in soon after," he said. "But whether the train station exists or doesn't exist, we're prepared to provide a value opportunity to the marketplace. We think people will like it and want to live there."
ATG Real Estate has been eyeing various properties downtown.
"It seems like they have a lot of activity going on," he said. "We're anxious for them to get started. One way or another, we're going to get in the ground by next year and have our first occupancies by the end of 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024."