After building out Oxbow Landing ,ATG setting sights on downtown Hammond redevelopment

It's expected to have around 15,000 to 16,000 square feet of commercial space available for rent, Gastevich said. As many as a dozen office tenants could move in.

"We're looking to break ground in spring or summer," he said. "We have a working name called Plaza Square we're working with right now."

He envisions a mix of retail businesses.

'You could have a few restaurants, coffee houses, a bar," he said. "One of our tenants, ExecutiveSuites2, a shared co-working space, will be there."

Two other private-sector developments will also be taking place, including a conversion of the historic Bank Calumet tower into a residential space and a condo building at the site of the former JCPenney department store north of Eat. Gastevich said plans for the South Shore Line extension and downtown improvements envisioned by planner Jeff Speck could help spark a revitalization in downtown Hammond, once a regional hub of shopping, movie-going and entertaining that has been in decline since the 1970s.

"We're hoping the train station comes in soon after," he said. "But whether the train station exists or doesn't exist, we're prepared to provide a value opportunity to the marketplace. We think people will like it and want to live there."