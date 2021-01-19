After months of declining earnings, Indiana small business confidence plunges by 24 points

After months of sagging revenue, Indiana small business confidence plunged by 24 points in December, according to a National Federation of Independent Business survey.

Small business owners across the Hoosier state expecting business conditions to improve over the next six months plummeted to a net negative 16% last month. Meanwhile, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell 5.5 points in December to 95.9, with nine of 10 Index components declining.

It's now beneath the average NFIB Small Business Optimism Index value of 98 since 1973.

“The change in the Optimism Index is absolutely startling. I hope lawmakers are paying attention. Small businesses are the job creators, and we need them now more than ever to pull the economy out of recession,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB state director in Indiana. “So many have already succumbed to the pandemic, and we need to do everything we can to help those still in business to survive. Our economic future depends on it.”

The survey found the NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 8 points to 82, the percent of small business owners who think it’s a good time to expand dipped 4 points to 8%, and sales expectation over the next few months decreased 14% to a net negative 4% in December.