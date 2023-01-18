After tin mill idlings, Cleveland-Cliffs and USW file import trade cases

In recent years, tin mills have been idled around the country, including in Gary and East Chicago.

Now a major steelmaker and the United Steelworkers union are asking the federal government to take action to protect domestic producers of tin products, which is used in canned foods, paint buckets and other packaging applications.

Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW filed trade cases with the International Trade Commission against imported tin mill products they say were unfairly traded. They are asking for countervailing duties on tin products from China and antidumping tariffs on tin imports from China, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

"The United States is still the largest importer of steel in the world, despite being the most environmentally friendly steel-producing nation," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, CEO and President Lourenco Goncalves said. "As our filing shows, there has been a significant surge in unfairly priced tinplate imports flooding the United States over the past two years, and we cannot let this persist. We welcome competition with any and all imported steel as long as our U.S. trade laws are respected, and we will use all the tools at our disposal to remedy the situation.”

Cleveland-Cliffs makes tin products at its mill in Weirton, West Virginia, which employs 900 people. It sells about 300,000 tons a year of tin products, or about 2% of its total volume.

The company is charging that eight countries are subsidizing tin products or selling their products for less than normal value in the United States, with an aim toward gaining long-term market share by undercutting domestic producers.

Cleveland-Cliffs is asking for tariffs of 78.29% on Canada, 130.88% on China, 43.64% on Germany, 124.17% to 294.27% on the Netherlands, 13.46% to 110.84% on South Korea, 47.22% to 60.12% on Taiwan, 96.51% to 106.43% on Turkey and 110.81% on the United Kingdom.

Imports of tin products from those countries rose 21% between 2019 and 2021 and by another 21% through November 2022. The International Trade Commission will hold judicial proceedings, decide if domestic steelmakers have suffered provable injury from imports and then potentially impose duties to make imports from the offending countries more costly, allowing domestic producers to sell tin products at more profitable price points.

U.S. Steel just idled its tin plant at Gary Works after idling East Chicago Tin a few years ago, citing a weak market for tin in both instances.