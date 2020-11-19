After years of theater, ads and shows like 'The Sopranos,' Merrillville native lands first starring movie role

Patellis, who is Greek, often has been cast in Italian roles like Nonno over the years, including in the off-Broadway production of "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" and as a Junior Soprano-like mob boss in a Denny's Super Bowl commercial. He was a stand-in for Stevie Van Zandt's Silvio Dante when they filmed the pilot of "The Sopranos."

"He had never acted before and kept coming up to me during the shoot saying he felt like he was overacting and was terrible but the director kept telling him to give more and more," he said. "I told him to do what the director said and he had everybody in stitches. He was so funny. Everybody there at the time including James Gandolfini was a nobody back then. It took two or three years for it to get picked up. I was walking in Manhattan when I saw a billboard and said, 'there it is.'"

He later appeared in a memorable episode of the landmark HBO show, as a high school principal whose mother socially shunned Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri's mother in a retirement home.

"We grew up in the same neighborhood in Brooklyn but I'm not a gangster," he said. "He comes to my high school to talk to me about my mother excluding his mother at card games and eating with the girls. He tries to bribe me with some luggage. I don't talk to my mom and he comes back to my high school with some guys and they break my arm and rough me up like that."