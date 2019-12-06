The Indiana Manufacturers Association and Conexus Indiana are partnering on workforce development initiatives to prepare more Hoosiers to work in the field of advanced manufacturing.
Both offer training programs to teach marketable skills to Hoosiers interested in entering the manufacturing sector. The Indiana Manufacturers Association has the Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program, a partnership of regional manufacturers who train a pipeline of technicians in an apprenticeship-like fashion. Conexus Indiana has its Catapult Indiana program, "an industry-led training program that equips unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers with skills to join the in-demand advanced manufacturing field."
“INFAME is a global-best college training program for high school graduates and incumbent workers, while Catapult Indiana provides unemployed and underemployed Hoosiers easier access to jobs in manufacturing,” said Andrew Berger, executive director of INFAME and senior vice president of Governmental Affairs for the IMA. “The IMA is confident that by joining forces with Conexus Indiana these two programs can both be even more effective.”
Neither program is currently available in Northwest Indiana, but the Indiana Manufacturers Association and Conexus Indiana have been rolling them out across the state.
“By coordinating outreach and joining forces on workforce development for Indiana’s critically important and dominant manufacturing industry, we are excited to partner with IMA to bring Catapult Indiana and INFAME to more Hoosiers,” said Brad Rhorer, chief talent programs officer for Conexus Indiana.
For more information, visit www.imaweb.com or www.conexusindiana.com.