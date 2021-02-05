Agrati workers in Valparaiso qualify for trade adjustment benefits

Displaced Agrati workers in Valparaiso now qualify for federal benefits like income support, wage subsidies and job training through a federal program that helps those hurt by international trade.

Agrati, an auto parts supplier, makes bolts, nuts, screws, washers, rivets and other fasteners for vehicles at 4001 Redbow Drive in Valparaiso. The company warned the state it would lay off more than 50 workers last April, including at least nine permanent job losses.

CEO Ashi Uppal wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that even more layoffs might follow because of the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainly over what long-term impact it would have on the business.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development decided on Jan. 23 that any Agrati workers laid off between June 10, 2019, and Jan. 23, 2023, are eligible for federal benefits and services through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. The U.S. Department of Labor program helps factory workers who have lost jobs because of adverse effects of foreign trade to get back on their feet.

