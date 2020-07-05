You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Aimee Beaver named president of Inspired Development Group, which has offices in Griffith and St. John
urgent

Aimee Beaver named president of Inspired Development Group, which has offices in Griffith and St. John

{{featured_button_text}}
Aimee Beaver named president of Inspired Development Group, which has offices in Griffith and St. John

Aimee Beaver 

 Provided

Aimee Beaver was named president of Inspired Development Group, a company with offices in Griffith, St. John and Palos Heights.

The real estate, development and construction firm acquires and resells properties, serving the real estate and development markets across Chicagoland and nothern Indiana. Its Northwest Indiana offices are at 880 Wicker Ave. in St. John and 821 45th St. in Griffith.

Beaver, who graduated from St. Xavier College with a bachelor’s degree in history, started working for the company in 2016, initially doing title searches for Inspired Title Group.

“Her work was outstanding, including her organizational skills and her attention to detail. It became apparent that Aimee had a passion for the development work, so I promoted her to president of Inspired Development Group,” said Dru Wischhover, Inspired Development Co. founder and president of Inspired Title Group.

Now she oversees commercial and residential rehabs, interior design, staging homes for sale, and new home construction in Indiana.

“Looking into the background (history) of each home is a great part of this job. It is amazing walking into a house and peeling back old wallpaper to see the culture of different time periods. I’ve found old newspapers that I’ve salvaged, some cassette tapes I rescued from a house that we completely rebuilt that was destroyed in a fire and even an old cartoon drawing that is now framed and hanging on my wall," she said. "I think the past is so easily forgotten that any time I can salvage parts of a house, I will, as long as the house is safe for the future home buyers. The development work closely aligns with my passion for history."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts