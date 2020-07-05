Aimee Beaver named president of Inspired Development Group, which has offices in Griffith and St. John

“Her work was outstanding, including her organizational skills and her attention to detail. It became apparent that Aimee had a passion for the development work, so I promoted her to president of Inspired Development Group,” said Dru Wischhover, Inspired Development Co. founder and president of Inspired Title Group.

“Looking into the background (history) of each home is a great part of this job. It is amazing walking into a house and peeling back old wallpaper to see the culture of different time periods. I’ve found old newspapers that I’ve salvaged, some cassette tapes I rescued from a house that we completely rebuilt that was destroyed in a fire and even an old cartoon drawing that is now framed and hanging on my wall," she said. "I think the past is so easily forgotten that any time I can salvage parts of a house, I will, as long as the house is safe for the future home buyers. The development work closely aligns with my passion for history."