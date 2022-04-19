Airport Supersaver bus stop in Highland sold, likely to be redeveloped

HIGHLAND — The last bus has officially left the station.

Coach USA North America stopped running its Indiana Airport Supersaver buses to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport at the end of 2019.

Some residents hoped a new airport shuttle bus operator would come in and take over Coach USA's largest Northwest Indiana bus stop at 8144 Indianapolis Blvd, in Highland, just south of the Borman Expressway.

But that opportunity has now left town.

Merrillville-based Commercial In-Sites, one of the Region's leading commercial real estate firms, recently posted a sold sign outside the property along the heavily trafficked stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard. The longtime airport shuttle bus stop generations of Region residents parked at before embarking on flights, vacations and other trips around the world is now likely to be redeveloped into a new use.

David Lasser, principal broker of Commercial In-Sites, said the bus stop surrounded by a sea of parking by the Little Calumet River was purchased by "investors that do not yet have definitive development plans for it."

The airport "supersaver" was a popular shuttle that ran buses to both O'Hare and Midway for decades. But after Lyft and Uber ate away at the business in recent years, new owner Variant Equity Advisors closed many shuttles around the country, along with the Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. in downtown Chicago, at the end of 2019.

Express Air Coach, running from Purdue University, has since come in to offer shuttle service from Northwest Indiana to O'Hare. It picks up Region passengers at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in 2918 Carlson Dr. in Hammond and at Best Western Plus Portage Hotel & Suites in 6200 Melton Rd in Portage.

Mishawaka-based Royal Excursions also launched a new bus service to O'Hare and Midway shortly after Coach USA ceased local operations, picking up customers outside Jedi's Garden in neighborhing Griffith instead. It suspended the service at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has not resumed it.

