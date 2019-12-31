Airport Supersaver buses end, but Royal Excursion plans to soon announce starting date of new airport bus service

The Indiana Airport Supersaver buses to O'Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport rolled out for the final time Tuesday, but Royal Excursion hopes to launch a new bus service to ferry Northwest Indiana residents to Chicago's airports sooner than anticipated.
The Mishawaka-based bus company, which offers charter bus and motorcoach services across Northern Indiana, plans to make an official announcement about its kick-off date sometime in the next two weeks. The new airport bus service will likely begin in January.
“We are actively working on logistics and plan to begin service sooner than the 60-day goal we previously mentioned," Royal Excursion owner and president Shannon Kaser said. “We will have an official kick-off date announced soon.”
A second company had previously approached Portage about leasing the city-owned bus stop with 35 parking spaces and a covered shelter at 2613 Irving St., but has since backed out, outgoing Portage Mayor John Cannon said.
Cannon said that company had been planning more frequent trips than Royal Excursion, but the Mishawaka-based company may increase its service over time if demand warrants. It plans to run buses from South Bend and Northwest Indiana to Chicago's two major airports, potentially with the same stops in Michigan City, Portage, Highland and Crestwood.
"The service may be different but they're a good company," he said. "They have family roots in Mishawaka. We're hoping for a deal in 60 to 90 days, but they're evaluating their finances."
Also on Tuesday, Coach USA North America shut down the Indiana Airport Supersaver and the Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co., which runs the trolley and open-air double-decker buses for sightseeing tours in downtown Chicago, as well as for the championship parades for the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs.
Northwest Indiana has had shuttle service to O'Hare and Midway for nearly a half century. John and Margaret Schoup first started Tri-State Coach Lines in the 1970s.
The business has changed hands many times and was owned by Cardinal and Travel Ways before being purchased by the New Jersey-based Coach USA in 2002. Coach USA was acquired for $271.4 million in April by Variant Equity Advisors, a private equity firm that specializes in corporate divestitures.
