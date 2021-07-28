Akyumen smartphone factory deal dead; Gary suing to regain Genesis Center, Ivanhoe Gardens sites

Akyumen Founder and CEO Aasim Saied did not immediately return requests for comment.

Gary said Akyumen failed to pay $2.5 million it owed on the Genesis Center by July 27. The city said the default nullified the deal and exposed the company to a $100,000 liquidated damages fee. The redevelopment commission said the deal to buy the Ivanhoe property also fell through after Akyumen defaulted on its promise to provide a development agreement.

The city is seeking $27,500 in fees for the Ivanhoe default and to regain full control over both properties.

Akyumen made many attractive promises that it failed to deliver on, Prince said. The city now wants to explore other options.

“For me, the important thing to understand is the city of Gary has a lot to oﬀer and properties that can provide great opportunities for development,” Prince said. “Our ﬁrst attempts to monetize these two great properties didn’t work out, but we’re going to continue working with developers to Re-Imagine the properties can mean for our community.”

Akyumen has not posted anything on social media for months and took down most of its website.