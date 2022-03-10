 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Albanese recalls dark chocolate espresso beans

  • Updated
  • 0
Albanese recalls dark chocolate espresso beans

The Albanese in Merrillville is shown.

 Connor Burge, The Times

Albanese Confectionery Group is recalling its 9-ounce tubs of dark chocolate espresso beans because of an undeclared peanut allergen.

The Merrillville-based candy manufacturer, known for producing a wide array of gummies, chocolates, nuts and other treats, is doing a voluntary recall to protect those who might have nut allergies.

"People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Albanese said in a news release. "The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts were inadvertently packaged in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean tubs."

No illnesses have been reported thus far.

Albanese's dark chocolate espresso beans were sold in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. They first hit retail shelves Dec. 27 and have a sell-by date of Oct. 25, 2022.

People are also reading…

It's Albanese's first recall since it voluntarily recalled its World's Best Mini Gummi Butterflies over a mislabeling issue in August, according to the Food Industry Counsel.

Anyone who bought the dark chocolate espresso beans is encouraged to either dispose of the product or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the product or recall can call 219-472-6303 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Signal Russian Sanctions Are Sending China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts