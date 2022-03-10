Albanese recalls dark chocolate espresso beans

Albanese Confectionery Group is recalling its 9-ounce tubs of dark chocolate espresso beans because of an undeclared peanut allergen.

The Merrillville-based candy manufacturer, known for producing a wide array of gummies, chocolates, nuts and other treats, is doing a voluntary recall to protect those who might have nut allergies.

"People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Albanese said in a news release. "The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts were inadvertently packaged in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean tubs."

No illnesses have been reported thus far.

Albanese's dark chocolate espresso beans were sold in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. They first hit retail shelves Dec. 27 and have a sell-by date of Oct. 25, 2022.

It's Albanese's first recall since it voluntarily recalled its World's Best Mini Gummi Butterflies over a mislabeling issue in August, according to the Food Industry Counsel.

Anyone who bought the dark chocolate espresso beans is encouraged to either dispose of the product or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the product or recall can call 219-472-6303 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email inquiries@albaneseconfectionery.com.

