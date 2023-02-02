Love is again in the air.

After a few years' hiatus, Albert’s Diamond Jewelers is bringing back its “I Do” in-store weddings on Valentine's Day.

Couples can walk down the aisle to get hitched from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at Albert's Diamond Jewelers at 711 Main St. in Schererville.

The annual matrimony ceremony went on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as H.L. Mencken noted, love is hard to stop.

"We're so excited to bring this Region-famous event back," Albert's Social Media Manager Kole Rushmore said. "People have been calling about it. There's been a lot of interest."

The tradition dates back to 1968 when Albert's Diamond Jewelers owner Fred Halpern married his wife Donna at the jewelry store's original location in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

The store has long invited couples to come in to tie the knot or renew their vows on Valentine's Day.

"We get a little bit of both, weddings and renewing vows," Rushmore said. "It's a beautiful backdrop to walk down the aisle. You can buy the ring and walk down the aisle in holy matrimony in the same place."

Albert's supplies cake, flowers and a toast for the bride and groom. Couples interested in taking part just need to provide a marriage license from Lake County.

"It's super magical," he said. "It's awesome and heartwarming. Some people come in with full gowns and tuxedos. Others come in jeans. Some bring wedding parties and the whole shebang. Some go out to eat afterward. One couple brought their whole family and rented out Gino's in Dyer afterward."

Normally, around 20 couples wed on Valentine's Day in the store. This year, it will be more intimate and limited to seven or eight couples.

"We're blessed to be able to hear people's stories," he said. "In 2020, a couple came in to renew their vows after the husband was diagnosed with a terminal illness. His life expectancy wasn't very long, just a few weeks or months. He passed away. But fortunately, they had the memory of that life milestone. It's a very emotional event in the best way possible."

Any couples interested in getting married or renewing their vows at Albert's should call 219-322-2700 or visit www.albertsjewelers.com/say-i-do.