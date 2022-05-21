Albert’s Diamond Jewelers raising funds to feed people in war-torn Ukraine

Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville has launched a fundraising campaign to feed people in need in war-torn Ukraine.

President and CEO Joshua Halpern and owner Fred Halpern are seeking donations for World Central Kitchen.

“Right now, there is something terrible happening in Ukraine and my dad and I think we should be doing our part — which is why Fred and I have committed a substantial amount of money to help,” Joshua Halpern said. “We’re going to match up to $100,000 through our fundraising campaign with WCK.”

World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit that celebrity chef José Andrés founded in 2010 to help feed people after the devastating earthquake in Haiti. It has since furnished tens of millions of meals in the wake of natural disasters to people around the world.

It relies on donations to provide its emergency food relief efforts in places like Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, South Carolina after Hurricane Florence and California after the Camp Fire.

Andrés, who has been named Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation, opened eight kitchens along the border of Poland and Ukraine. It has provided 25 million meals to people living in 230 cities and towns in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in late February.

Founded in East Chicago in 1905 and now based at 711 Main St. in Schererville, Albert's Diamond Jewelers is known for charitable work, including running the largest multiple sclerosis fundraiser in the country. It is actively soliciting donations through its social media pages.

For more information, find Albert's Diamond Jewelers on Facebook and Instagram.

To donate, visit donate.wck.org/fundraiser/3917490?is_new=true.

